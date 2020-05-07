Health dept used BMRCL-developed app to collect data on migrant workers

Amid criticism from labour rights' activists that the state government has no definitive database on the number of migrant labourers residing in the state, an app developed by an IT deputy general manager of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), now handled by the health department, has a database of more than a lakh migrant workers, specifically their health status.

The app — called 'Migrant Labour Health Management' — has been in use since the beginning of the lockdown and has so far monitored the health status of 1,12,897 workers in 3,552 camps.

The Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) team that used to screen children in schools was roped in for the screening of the migrant labourers.

"The screening team comprises of RBSK, BBMP, District Heath Office, Urban, and mobile medical units,” Manjunath J, former deputy commissioner, Kolar district, told DH.

“In districts and taluks, it is the RBSK teams that are at work," said Manjunath, now special officer for Covid-19 operations.

The teams record SARI (severe acute respiratory illness) and ILI (influenza-like illness) symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. They record if someone is a suspected Covid-19 case or not, besides taking note of the labour ID and the camp name.

"So far, all the ILI cases that we have found have turned out to be negative for Covid-19," Manjunath said.

Vinay Sreenivasa, a member of Alternative Law Forum and citizens' collective Naavu Bharathiyaru, said there are several workers living outside of the camps.

“Many live in rooms and sheds,” he said. “A census of migrant labourers in the state in 2011 showed there were 11 lakh workers. Now, it must have increased.”

Door-to door survey

"In Bengaluru, around 44% are migrants. It could easily be around 10 lakh in the city alone. So, the only way of screening more migrant workers is to go door-to-door. Only a door-to door survey will help in reaching out to all, be it for screening or food distribution. Where the state has not been able to reach workers, a lot of private groups have, only by going door-to-door," Sreenivasa said.

A three-member IT team from BMRCL had developed the app and handed it to the health department.