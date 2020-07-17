'I can’t find a bed,' screams Covid-19 positive man outside CM B S Yediyurappa's house: Report

According to reports, a man who tested positive for Covid-19 stood outside the Karnataka CM’s house, screaming about his struggles with finding a hospital bed

A man in Bengaluru allegedly created a ruckus outside the official residence of the Chief Minister of Karnataka, B S Yediyurappa.

The man, who remains unidentified as of now, reportedly tested positive for coronavirus but could not find a hospital bed for himself.

Accompanied by his wife and two children, he stood outside the CM’s house and screamed. "I am feeling sick. My son has a fever. I was told I am positive. I am not getting a bed,” he allegedly shouted.

However, an aide to the Chief Minister denies these allegations and claims that the man directly showed up outside the CM residence instead of visiting a hospital first.

An ambulance then took the man to a hospital.

Bengaluru is under a lockdown till July 22nd, owing to the sudden and unanticipated rise in Covid-19 cases across the city.

(With inputs from NDTV)