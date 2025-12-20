<p>Panaji: Goa Police have started the process to secure a Blue Corner Notice against British national Surinder Kumar Khosla, an accused in the December 6 nightclub fire that killed 25 people, through Central agencies, a senior officer said on Saturday.</p>.<p>He said Khosla was in Goa when the incident occurred and fled to the UK, probably the next day.</p>.<p>"We have started the process to issue him a blue corner notice to bring him from the UK. Formalities required to be completed with Central agencies are being initiated,” the officer added.</p>.<p>Khosla is believed to be one of the owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora where a massive fire broke out on the night of December 6.</p>.Goa nightclub fire: ‘Romeo Lane’ razed, Interpol issues notice; police learns Kazakh dancer performed without business visa.<p>The land, where the nightclub was built, had been leased to Khosla, who is locked in a protracted legal battle with the original landowner, Pradeep Ghadi Amonkar.</p>.<p>"Khosla was in Goa when the fire occurred. However, he later fled to the UK, probably on the next day (December 7)," the police officer said.</p>.<p>Police have so far arrested eight people, including the nightclub owners Saurabh Luthra, Gaurav Luthra, and Ajay Gupta, and five others. </p>