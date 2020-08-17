IISc Professor selected for 2021 Joel Henry Hildebrand Award

An Honorary Professor at Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has been selected as the 2021 recipient of the Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical and Experimental Chemistry of Liquids.

Professor Biman Bagchi was told about the award by the American Chemical Society in Washington DC.

The Institute described the award as being “prestigious” in the area of liquids and gasses. “After a long time an Indian has got this award,” IISc said.

The award aims to recognize distinguished contributions to the understanding of the chemistry and physics of liquids. The award consists of $5,000 and a certificate. It is sponsored by ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Co.

The award is to be presented at the society’s spring 2021 National Meeting and Expo in San Antonio, Texas in March 2021.