Information desk at KIA goes virtual, contactless

The information desk facility at the Kempegowda International Airport will now be contactless. Available at four locations within the terminal, these virtual desks will add a new dimension to contactless passenger processing.

The virtual information desk will enable passengers to have real-time conversations with the airport staff located remotely, over touch-free video. A passenger has to only stand in front of the virtual desk, thereby activating the sensors, to begin the interaction.

Passengers can avail this facility round the clock on information related to KIA, facilities, flights, food and beverage and transport.

According to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the facility will offer passengers a touch-free and safe way to seek assistance and information without face-to-face human interaction.

This service is currently available in English, Kannada and Hindi. “Terminal personnel at the airport have been trained to manage passenger queries in all three languages through the virtual platform. BIAL and airline staff will also be available at the terminal to provide information and assistance to passengers, as required.”

BIAL had rolled out the contactless journey from parking-to-boarding at KIA in May 2020. Some of the key areas of the process include DigiYatra (biometric-based self-boarding), self bag-drop, contactless check-in, retail and F&B, as well touch-free hand sanitisers.