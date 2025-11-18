Court might soon be asked to regulate even use of 'handkerchiefs': Supreme Court

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to consider a plea for a ban on non-biodegradable lawyer bands, saying that such matters fell outside its remit.</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran said that the court might soon be asked to regulate even the use of “handkerchiefs”.</p><p>The petitioner, Sakshi Vijay, appeared in person before the bench and introduced herself as the wife of a lawyer. </p><p>She submitted that during her Diwali cleaning, she stumbled upon a stash of discarded lawyer bands at home, and the bands were made of non-biodegradable material.</p>.Supreme Court notices to Centre, CBI, ED, Anil Ambani on PIL alleging massive banking, corporate fraud.<p>She urged the court to regulate these cloth accessories on environmental grounds. However, the bench could not be convinced with the submissions made by the petitioner. </p><p>“Tomorrow, can we also start monitoring how a handkerchief is going to be used and reused? How far can a constitutional court go in monitoring all this,” the bench asked.</p><p>The petitioner sought a direction from the court for a nationwide eco-friendly mechanism for collecting, segregating, and recycling used lawyer bands. </p><p>After hearing brief submissions, the bench decided to dismiss the petition.</p>