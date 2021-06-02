Man jumps from 15th floor after family tiff

Just-retired man jumps from 15th floor after family tiff

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 02 2021, 00:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 02:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 60-year-old man died after jumping from the 15th floor of an under-construction apartment complex in Viveknagar on Tuesday. Vivek Madhusudhan Vaidya is said to have taken the drastic step over family problems and had been under depression. 

Police said Vaidya, who lived in Koramangala, walked to the under-construction building on the pretext of showing interest in buying a flat. The building in charge, identified as Kamalesh, walked him through the building and eventually took him to the 15th floor. 

Kamalesh told the police that Vaidya asked for taking some photos, walked away and, before he could react, jumped down.  

A stunned Kamalesh alerted the security guards downstairs to check what had happened, and then called the police. 

Police said Vaidya had retired from a private company recently. He had some disagreements with his wife and children and was depressed over the matter. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Suicide

What's Brewing

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

WHO's move to rename Covid variants a first?

WHO's move to rename Covid variants a first?

Schools go solar as West Bengal reaches for green goals

Schools go solar as West Bengal reaches for green goals

'Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people'

'Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people'

Cyclone Yaas: Ravaged Sunderbans fight for life

Cyclone Yaas: Ravaged Sunderbans fight for life

What is the cost of having a child in China?

What is the cost of having a child in China?

 