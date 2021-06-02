Just-retired man jumps from 15th floor after family tiff

A 60-year-old man died after jumping from the 15th floor of an under-construction apartment complex in Viveknagar on Tuesday. Vivek Madhusudhan Vaidya is said to have taken the drastic step over family problems and had been under depression.

Police said Vaidya, who lived in Koramangala, walked to the under-construction building on the pretext of showing interest in buying a flat. The building in charge, identified as Kamalesh, walked him through the building and eventually took him to the 15th floor.

Kamalesh told the police that Vaidya asked for taking some photos, walked away and, before he could react, jumped down.

A stunned Kamalesh alerted the security guards downstairs to check what had happened, and then called the police.

Police said Vaidya had retired from a private company recently. He had some disagreements with his wife and children and was depressed over the matter.