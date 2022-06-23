Karnataka gets award for disaster monitoring, management

K'taka gets award for disaster monitoring, management

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 23 2022, 02:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2022, 03:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The disaster management wing of the Revenue Department bagged the Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) award instituted by the World Congress on Disaster Management.

The jury chose the state’s disaster management wing for its outstanding contribution in the field of disaster monitoring and management and for introducing technology in emergency response preparedness (ERP), leveraging geospatial technology in disaster management and geospatial-enabled district disaster management plan (GEDDMP), according to Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority commissioner Manoj Rajan, who received the award. 

 

Karnataka
disaster management

