Today's Horoscope – January 14, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 13 January 2026, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
A good friend is supportive. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. You are prudent with your money, but today is a day to splash it around! Colour: Honey Number: 5
April 21 - May 21
Interaction with children and a social group or party could liven up your day. A difficult phase at work could lead to great success, your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. Colour: Mustard Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
A new romance or a revitalization of a current one likely. Dramatic new faces make what is occurring seem more problematic than it really needs to be. Travel plans to be avoided. Colour: Indigo Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
An older family member is taking up a lot of your time. However, your caring and attentive attitude to the elderly is winning you a lot of admirers and someone is secretly crushing on you! An unexpected junket takes you by surprise. Colour: Lavender Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
You are feeling stressed out and you know it. There are many choices to consider, and family and friends around you are vying for your time and attention. Avoid being indecisive and make a decision soon. If the decision is from the heart, it will be the right one Colour: Beige Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
You have outgrown your sense of outdated values and need to reorganize your perspectives and look out for new horizons. A sudden change or disruption is possible, try to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on. Colour: Red Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Colour: Ivory Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Travel will result in new romantic attractions. You are ready for the new and unusual! Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Colour: Magenta Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast. Colour: Tan Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Don’t be too quick to react. Try to keep to yourself; Plan a move carefully. Major job changes or opportunities to get ahead professionally are apparent. For the single and the footloose, unexpected meetings and exciting friends. Colour: Salmon-pink Number: 9
January 21 - February 19
Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Relationships with children will improve. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. Colour: Coffee Number: 3
February 20 - March 20
Venus, planet of love and balance is not helping you much today. So, you must stay cool and not get caught up in other people’s battles. Now is not the time to be confrontational, either at home or at work. Colour: Linen Number:5
Amara Ramdev