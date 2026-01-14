Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Jaishankar, Rubio hold phone talks on nuclear cooperation, defence and energy

The phone call took place a day after Gor said in New Delhi that Trump’s administration in Washington, D.C., would next month invite India to join Pax Silica.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 18:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 18:45 IST
India NewsWorld newsUSS JaishankarMarco Rubio

Follow us on :

Follow Us