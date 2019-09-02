5 more Bengaluru pubs booked for loud music

Police raided five more pubs that were playing loud music and causing a nuisance. Four of the pubs were in Subramanya Nagar and one was in Whitefield.

Police booked the pubs Friday night under the Karnataka Police Act. The booked pubs include Toskana Bar and Restaurant, Mainland China and Studio Bar at Orion Mall; Whitefield Social Bar at Phoenix Mall and 3G's pub and restaurant at 17th Cross in Rajajinagar.

A senior police official said the joints were creating noise pollution and causing nuisance to residents in the neighbourhoods.