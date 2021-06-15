As lockdown eases, hustle-bustle and traffic jams return to Bengaluru

Traffic jams and hustle-bustle returned to Bengauru as people stepped out of their homes and migrant workers continued to come back after nearly two months of lockdown restrictions.

However, the scenes from transit and shopping hubs on Monday weren't pleasing as the Covid-appropriate behaviour was largely ignored.

The situation was chaotic at Majestic, Yeshwantpur, Peenya, Chamarajpet and the Mysuru Road Satellite Bus Station. With no bus services and limited train operations, many people returned to the city by private vehicles, resulting in crowding and traffic snarls.

A sea of inbound travellers lugging out of the KSR Bengaluru railway station led to crowding last seen only in late April. There was little social-distancing.

Once back in Bengaluru, people struggled with intra-city commuting. Many people just walked because they couldn't afford auto or cab rides. But for those who could hire auto-rickshaws and cabs, the government rule to allow only two passengers per vehicle proved a nuisance. This also led to arguments between passengers and auto drivers.

Manveet, a native of Uttar Pradesh, said he decided to return after his employer promised to hire him again. "I have to work to make ends meet. I had left the city because there was no work. But I am back now," he added.

Vegetable markets, grocery stores and other shops selling essentials saw long queues. While the government has allowed these shops to stay open until 2 pm, BBMP marshals shut them as early as 1 pm in some areas.

In Peenya, Dasarahalli and the surrounding areas, the reopening of factories and small industries caused large-scale crowding and traffic jams.

The city's parks and lung spaces also sprang back to life as visitors returned. Walkers can visit parks between 6 am and 10 am. Lalbagh and Cubbon Park - reported 4,000 and 1,000 visitors, respectively, according to horticulture department officials.

"Walkers began arriving as early as 4.45 am. There were many senior citizens and they stayed put until 10 am," said G Kusuma, Deputy Director, Lalbagh.