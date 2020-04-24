Asha worker assaulted over poor quality sanitiser

Umesh R Yadav
  • Apr 24 2020, 00:36 ist
Photo for representation.

The Nandini Layout police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted an Asha worker near Laggere on Thursday morning.

A senior official said Dhananjay, a resident of Narasimhaiah Layout, abused Shashikala and tried to assault her when the health worker was in Narasimhaswamy Layout to undertake a health check for the residents on Thursday morning.

Dhananjay complained to her that the hand sanitisers distributed by Asha left a burning sensation. Shashikala responded, saying the health workers are only distributing what the government is providing and asked him who he was to question her.

Dhananjay shot a video of the exchange and uploaded it on Facebook. Shashikala asked him to remove it from the social media platform. The man allegedly abused her and even tried to assault her in front of the other Asha workers. Following Shashikala’s complaint, the Nandini Layout police arrested and remanded him to judicial
custody.

