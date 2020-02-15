Assam student missing from KIMS hostel in Bengaluru

A 23-year-old student from Assam has been missing from his hostel at Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) at Banashankari Stage 2 area in Bengaluru since February 11 evening.

The student, Arghyadeep Mandal, a resident of Sapatgram town in western Assam's Dhubri district, is a pharma student in the institute.

"His mobile was found switched off since around 8 pm on February 11, when his mother tried to contact him. His friends there also could not tell anything about his whereabouts. Then his parents contacted the hostel officials the next day, who filed an FIR with Bengaluru police. We are really worried," Arghyadeep's maternal uncle, Ashim Mandal told DH here on Saturday.

Arghyadeep's father Nirmal Kumar Mandal, who was on his way to Bengaluru, has appealed everyone to immediately inform him about Arghyadeep's whereabouts at his mobile number: 7399466500. His friend Joydeep can be contacted at 8638787739.

Mandal also requested Bengaluru police to take urgent steps to trace Arghyadeep.