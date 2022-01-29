BBMP bans sale of meat on Sunday in view of Martyrs Day

Slaughterhouses and meat shops in the city will remain closed on Sunday, January 30, on the occasion of Martyrs Day. The BBMP has ordered a complete ban on the sale of meat on the day, also the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's animal advisory division has issued the order.

BBMP’s data shows that the city has nearly 3,000 licensed meat shops and three authorised slaughterhouses. The figures are unlikely to match with the ground realities as illegal shops also function in the city.

