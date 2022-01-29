BBMP bans sale of meat on Sunday in view of Martyrs Day

BBMP bans sale of meat on Sunday in view of Martyrs Day

BBMP’s data shows that the city has nearly 3,000 licensed meat shops and three authorised slaughterhouses

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 29 2022, 04:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 04:39 ist
People line up at a meat shop in Bengaluru. Credit: DH File Photo

Slaughterhouses and meat shops in the city will remain closed on Sunday, January 30, on the occasion of Martyrs Day. The BBMP has ordered a complete ban on the sale of meat on the day, also the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's animal advisory division has issued the order.

BBMP’s data shows that the city has nearly 3,000 licensed meat shops and three authorised slaughterhouses. The figures are unlikely to match with the ground realities as illegal shops also function in the city.

BBMP
Bengaluru
Karnataka

