Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Gunmen kidnap 52 students from Catholic school in Nigeria

A statement from the Niger state government confirmed there had been a kidnapping but said the number of abducted pupils was still being checked.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 11:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 11:01 IST
World newsNigeriaCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us