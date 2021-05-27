‘Bengaluru in Bloom 21’ to celebrate lockdown gardening

‘Bengaluru in Bloom 21’ to celebrate lockdown gardening

Scores of Bengalureans have taken to gardening as a stress-busting therapeutic distraction

Rasheed Kappan
Rasheed Kappan, DHNS, Benglauru,
  • May 27 2021, 01:22 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 03:18 ist

Stay home, go green. Forced indoors by the ferocious pandemic second wave, scores of Bengalureans have taken to gardening as a stress-busting therapeutic distraction.

A Facebook community bonding around this deep-rooted passion is now busy with a unique contest: ‘Bengaluru in Bloom 21.’

Conjured by Alyia Phelps-Gardiner-Krumbiegal, the idea is pretty straightforward: Capture an image or video of your home garden, post it on Facebook with an appropriate category hashtag and go on to win a prize.

But beyond this lies a grand plan: Bring back Bengaluru’s lost garden glory with a collaborative flourish.

For Alyia, her great grandfather, the legendary German horticulturist Gustav Krumbiegel had shown the green path well over a century ago.

Tasked with developing the Lalbagh Botanical Gardens, Krumbiegal had gone beyond that brief, injecting old Bangalore with a new green aesthetic.

The Cassias, Gulmohars, Tabebuias and Bougainvillea clusters in the city’s multiple gardens and tree-lined avenues are reminders of that iconic legacy. Bengaluru in Bloom 21 now gives it a contemporary twist with a homely, participative spirit.

Bangalore Gardeners, the Facebook Group that has activated the contest, is a massive community of over 18,000 members.

Two weeks ahead of the contest closure, the group is now hyperactive, bringing alive home garden visuals in all their multi-hued splendour.

The contest has multiple categories: Bloom Garden (#bengaluruinbloom21), Balcony Garden (#bengaluruinbloom21_balconygarden), Terrace Garden (#bengaluruinbloom21_terracegarden), Land Garden (#bengaluruinbloom21_landgarden), Indoor Garden (#bengaluruinbloom21_indoorgarden), Senior Garden (#bengaluruinbloom21_seniorgarden) and Official Sponsor Award (#greenhouseblr).

The winners will be selected by a jury comprising Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar from the Mysore royal family, Harish J Padmanabha, Priya Chetty-Rajagopal and George Abraham.

To authenticate the posted images and videos, the contest organisers could video call the participants for a real-time look at their gardens.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gardening
Bengaluru
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Stephen Hawking's office and archive to get UK homes

Stephen Hawking's office and archive to get UK homes

Covid does not exist, for residents of this city

Covid does not exist, for residents of this city

The Apple tax is rotten, a costly drag for users

The Apple tax is rotten, a costly drag for users

Did you know? Longest-known earthquake lasted 32 years

Did you know? Longest-known earthquake lasted 32 years

Samoa: The case of a defiant leader 'appointed by God'

Samoa: The case of a defiant leader 'appointed by God'

How to watch the total lunar eclipse, blood moon today

How to watch the total lunar eclipse, blood moon today

Popularity of vegan products boosts jackfruit demand

Popularity of vegan products boosts jackfruit demand

Chimps learn 'handshakes' according to social group

Chimps learn 'handshakes' according to social group

 