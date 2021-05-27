‘Bengaluru in Bloom 21’ to celebrate lockdown gardening

Stay home, go green. Forced indoors by the ferocious pandemic second wave, scores of Bengalureans have taken to gardening as a stress-busting therapeutic distraction.
A Facebook community bonding around this deep-rooted passion is now busy with a unique contest: ‘Bengaluru in Bloom 21.’
Conjured by Alyia Phelps-Gardiner-Krumbiegal, the idea is pretty straightforward: Capture an image or video of your home garden, post it on Facebook with an appropriate category hashtag and go on to win a prize.
But beyond this lies a grand plan: Bring back Bengaluru’s lost garden glory with a collaborative flourish.
For Alyia, her great grandfather, the legendary German horticulturist Gustav Krumbiegel had shown the green path well over a century ago.
Tasked with developing the Lalbagh Botanical Gardens, Krumbiegal had gone beyond that brief, injecting old Bangalore with a new green aesthetic.
The Cassias, Gulmohars, Tabebuias and Bougainvillea clusters in the city’s multiple gardens and tree-lined avenues are reminders of that iconic legacy. Bengaluru in Bloom 21 now gives it a contemporary twist with a homely, participative spirit.
Bangalore Gardeners, the Facebook Group that has activated the contest, is a massive community of over 18,000 members.
Two weeks ahead of the contest closure, the group is now hyperactive, bringing alive home garden visuals in all their multi-hued splendour.
The contest has multiple categories: Bloom Garden (#bengaluruinbloom21), Balcony Garden (#bengaluruinbloom21_balconygarden), Terrace Garden (#bengaluruinbloom21_terracegarden), Land Garden (#bengaluruinbloom21_landgarden), Indoor Garden (#bengaluruinbloom21_indoorgarden), Senior Garden (#bengaluruinbloom21_seniorgarden) and Official Sponsor Award (#greenhouseblr).
The winners will be selected by a jury comprising Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar from the Mysore royal family, Harish J Padmanabha, Priya Chetty-Rajagopal and George Abraham.
To authenticate the posted images and videos, the contest organisers could video call the participants for a real-time look at their gardens.
