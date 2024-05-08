Shakib returns to Bangladesh squad for final two T20I matches against Zimbabwe

Dhaka (Bangladesh): All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned to Bangladesh's T20 squad for the first time in 10 months after the selectors included him Wednesday for the final two matches against Zimbabwe.

Shakib's last appearance was a man-of-the-match performance against Afghanistan in Sylhet in July 2023, when he was captain. An eye problem and a finger injury restricted his appearances after the ODI World Cup last year.

Najmul Hossain Shanto has replaced him as captain in all formats this year.

Bangladesh has already clinched the five-match T20 International series after taking an unassailable 3-0 lead. The last two matches will be played in Dhaka on Friday and Sunday.

Shakib was rested from the first three matches, which were played in Chattogram, but played three matches in Dhaka Premier League (DPL) to regain his match fitness.