Bengaluru Literature Festival to be held from Nov 9-10

Bengaluru is all geared up for the eighth edition of Bangalore Literature Festival, set to be held on November 9-10.

One of the most celebrated festivals of literature lovers, will feature a host of distinguished speakers, authors and artists like National award winner actor Pankaj Kumar; historian and author of Savarkar: Echoes from a Forgotten Past; renowned mythologist, writer and columnist Devdutt Pattanaik; political and social essayist Mukul Kesavan; historian William Dalrymple; writer, critic and artist Agni Shreedar; veteran theatre and film actor Supriya Pathak; journalist Tony Joseph, Mark Tully and many others .

The festival will see authors, thought leaders and unique performances. A remembrance of Girish Karnad’s work and life by leading writers and theatre personalities Jayant Kaikini, B. Jayashree and K Marulasiddappa will be one of the highlights of the event.

The festival will also have programmes for children in three forums, Abracadabra for 4-year-olds and above; Khul Ja Sim Sim for 8-year-olds and above and Shazam for 12-year-olds and above. It will include writing workshops, illustration, storytelling, creative games, music performances, all in a carnival atmosphere.

The event will be held in Hotel LaLiT Ashok in Kumara Krupa High Grounds and entry will be free for all.