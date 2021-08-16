Bengaluru sees low-key but spirited Independence Day celebrations

Independence Day celebrations were held in a low-key manner across Bengaluru but many organisations conducted events to remember the contributions of freedom fighters.

Government departments, corporations, boards and many private organisations held various events to mark the day. As schools, colleges and universities remain shut, the day was celebrated by the teaching and non-teaching staff.

At the BBMP, officials felicitated doctors and paramedical staff who have been on the frontline of the war on Covid-19. BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh, Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and officials took part in the event.

At the Bengaluru divisional office of the South Western Railway and the Rail Wheel Factory in Yelahanka, celebrations focused on recalling the contributions of the respective institutions to the country. The Railway Protection Force celebrated the day with the Dog Show and Warrior Dance.

The Bannerghatta Biological Park rewarded its staff for exemplary work in the conservation of wildlife during the pandemic. Among those felicitated were the cleaning staff and those have beaten Covid-19.

CMR University held the celebrations on its two campuses (OMBR Layout and Kalyan Nagar) with CMR Jnanadhara Trust secretary K C Jagannatha Reddy and Vice-Chancellor Pravin R, respectively, hoisting the flag.

The Karnataka Wholesale Clothes Merchants Association and other groups organised blood donation camps.

Round Table India and Ladies Circle India held a ‘Freedom Through Education’ rally to create awareness about building infrastructure for children’s education.

Equality, inclusivity

Women bikers from the SHE For Society group took out a rally from Sandal Soap Factory in Yeshwantpur to Manpho Convention Centre in Nagavara, wearing saris in the traditional Nauvari style. The bikers later rode on a raised platform. Women from 75 families of soliders were felicitated at the event.

Harshini Venkatesh, from SHE For Society, said the rally and programmes were aimed at emphasising the equality of women in society.

At Manipal Hospitals, Adam Pasha, an LGBTQ rights activist, hoisted the flag to spread the message of inclusivity, equality and the need to break stereotypes. He was felicitated for standing up to the rights of sexual minorities.