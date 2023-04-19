Bengaluru sees year's highest maximum temperature

The mercury levels rose to 36.5 degrees Celsius in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the highest maximum temperature recorded this year.
At 3°C above normal, this was the highest rise in maximum temperature seen anywhere in Karnataka, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Curiously, the minimum temperature in the city stood a degree lower than normal at 21°C, the data showed.
HAL airport recorded a maximum temperature of 35°C, one degree above normal. The maximum temperature at Kempegowda International Airport was 36.5°C.
Bengaluru’s maximum and minimum temperatures will likely be 35°C and 22°C until April 20. Afterwards, the heavens may open partially, causing thunder and lightning. There is also the possibility of rain or thunderstorms later, as per IMD data.
Bengaluru city’s average highest maximum temperature for April is 36.5°C. April is also the city’s hottest month. The city’s highest-ever maximum temperature (39.2 °C) was recorded on April 25, 2016.
