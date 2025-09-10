<p>Lucknow: A woman, who suffered from a rare mental disorder, allegedly put her 15-day-old baby in a refrigerator before retiring to bed in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad town.</p><p>According to the reports, the infant was rescued after his grandmother heard his feeble cries and took him out. The baby was rushed to a hospital where his condition was stated to be stable.</p><p>Reports said that the woman, on being questioned by the family members, said that she had put the baby in the refrigerator as he did not stop crying and therefore she was not able to sleep.</p>.Two residents of women's hostel in Tamil Nadu killed in refrigerator blast.<p>The woman, who lived in Karula locality in the town, had given birth to a baby boy a fortnight back.</p><p>The family members, initially, thought that the woman might be possessed and under the influence of an evil spirit. They took her to an exorcist but there was no improvement in her condition.</p><p>The woman was finally taken to a psychiatrist, who found that she suffered from ‘postpartum psychosis (PPP), which was a serious, rare mental disorder that occurred after childbirth. It was characterised by a sudden onset of psychotic symptoms like hallucinations, delusions and confusion, the doctor said.</p><p>The patient, suffering from the disorder, could harm oneself or the baby and required immediate medical attention.</p><p>Reports said that the woman was now undergoing treatment by the psychiatrist.</p>