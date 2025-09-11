Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Crypto, cows, firearms: Ministers' diverse assets revealed

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh owns a revolver and two pipe guns.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 02:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
https://www.pmindia.gov.in/en/assets-and-liabilities-of-the-union-council-of-ministers-2024-2025-as-on-31-03-2025/
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 02:15 IST
India NewsAssetsNirmala SitharamanRajnath SinghNitin GadkariGunsCryptoCowsNityanand RaitreesJayant Chaudhary

Follow us on :

Follow Us