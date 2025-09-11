<p>New Delhi: Minister of State for Skill Development Jayant Chaudhary has crypto investments worth Rs 21.31 lakh, Minister for MSME Jiten Ram Manjhi has two cows and a calf besides a parental house which he will have to divide with the heir of his deceased brother and Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai has 5,640 trees.</p><p>These and many other interesting information form part of the latest asset declarations as on March 31 this year submitted by ministers to the Prime Minister's Office. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reported assets worth Rs 3.43 crore, including four rings he has been owning for some time, while some ministers have pistols, revolvers and rifles.</p><p>An analysis of the declarations showed that some ministers are not letting off their old vehicles -- Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar has a 37-year-old scooter while Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari still has his 1994-model Ambassador car, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman owns a Bajaj Chetak, Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has a 1995-model Maruti 800 and Minister of State Minister of State Ravneet Singh has a 1997-model Maruti Esteem.</p><p>The Finance Minister also has a 19-year home loan and a 10-year mortgage loan.</p>.<p>Chaudhary has declared that he has crypto investments valued at Rs 21.31 lakh while his wife Charu Singh has digital-asset holdings worth Rs 22.41 lakh. No other minister has declared crypto investments.</p><p>Chaudhary and his wife also have art and craft works, paintings and sculptures worth Rs 2.10 crore. </p><p>Manjhi, has declared that he has two cows, one calf and an AC besides three vehicles. He owns a parental house worth Rs 13.5 lakh but the property will have to be divided with the heir of his deceased brother.</p><p>Rai has declared 5,640 trees, Mahogany, Sheesham, Mango and Lichi, worth Rs 2.87 crore but five years ago, he owned 6,293 trees worth Rs 2.94 crore. He also owns 14 cows and ten calves worth 8.92 lakh and 12 buffaloes and its calves worth Rs 8.68 lakh.</p><p>Defence Minister Rajnath Singh owns a revolver and two pipe guns. Ministers like Gajendra Shekhawat, Annapurna Devi, Savitri Thakur, Rai, SP Singh Baghel and BL Verma also have firearms, including double-barrel guns. Minister V Somanna has declared that he has gifted Rs 1 lakh each to his six grandchildren. </p>