Bengaluru soaks up in yuletide spirit as full-scale X’mas comes back

As Bengaluru dresses up for Christmas and New Year, citizens from different backgrounds are enthusiastic for the festival and to tap into the holiday spirit.

Christmas is the time when families and friends come together to celebrate and spread joy.

Cheryl Vinita Brags, who works as an online reputation manager, said this is one of the aspects that she has been looking forward to the most.

“Christmas is a time when families come together to celebrate,” She said.

“Especially after the pandemic, that sense of community has been lacking. I have been looking forward to this year’s Christmas.”

Cheryl adds that the festival also helps her tap back into her roots.

In addition to designing cribs that depict the birth of Jesus Christ, many people attended midnight masses in churches. Churches throughout Bengaluru were filled on Christmas Eve for the holy communion.

“I really enjoy the late-night masses or midnight masses,” Cheryl said. “I’m not the most religious person, but I love the music and the hymns.”

People from other faiths also revel in the vibrant atmosphere. “We’re not Christian,” Anish, a father of two, said.

“But my children and I love going out and seeing Santa Clauses, the decorations and people carolling.” Families stroll through Bengaluru to see the displays that shops and offices put on.

Many also see Christmas as a time to spread happiness. Melissa Monterio, a student at Mount Carmel College, said this year’s Christmas is extra special because of how stressful the last few years have been.

“I work for two NGOs,” she said. “We’ve gone to hospitals and old age homes to spread joy through music. I teach English as well, and the students have been really excited about this Christmas.”