Chickpet residents air their grievances

Sowbhagyamma, VV Puram ward

People in the cattle-rearing business often leave the animals to wander the streets, posing a risk to motorists. The animals defecate in the open. As a result, there have been many instances of motorcyclists losing balance and falling off. The garbage black spots have led to an increase in stray dogs.

Vani V Rao, Corporator, VV Puram

Cattle breeders were dumping cow dungs on a drain which we have already cleared. We will soon issue a notice to them. We will instal CCTV cameras at the garbage black spots and post marshals to check the littering.

Anand, VV Puram ward

Haphazard parking near the National College metro station is creating a new problem. A temple was illegally built near the metro station and an idol of Bhuvaneshwari was installed in it overnight.

Hemalatha, Inspector, Basavanagudi Traffic police station

We will intensify patrolling and tow away vehicles parked illegally near the metro station and on footpaths.

Uday Garudachar, MLA, Chickpet

I have written the authorities concerned to remove the encroachment. We will take legal recourse.

Manoj, Hombegowda Nagar ward

Please stop issuing new trade licences. This will help address the problem at hand. Rampant issuance of trade licences is the main reason why Wilson Garden is no longer a peaceful neighbourhood.

Uday Garudachar, MLA, Chickpet

I will ask the BBMP to impose a complete ban on fresh trade licences in Hombegowda Nagar and the surrounding areas.

Corporators who made it

R V Yuvaraj (Sudham Nagar)

D N Ramesh (Sunkenahalli)

Vani V Rao (VV Puram)

Gangambike Mallikarjun (Jayanagar)

Those who skipped it

Prathibha Dhanaraj (Dhamaraya Swamy Temple)

Mujahid Pasha (Siddapura)

D Chandrappa (Hombegowda Nagar)

MLA gets witty

Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar never misses an opportunity to mock his political rivals. Looking for a resident who highlighted the poor condition of slums, he called out loud: 'Karthik Elidyappa?' When a resident said roads in a low-lying area are being white-topped, the MLA replied: "Let's do black-topping".

Ward committee meetings

MLA Uday Garudachar requested resident welfare associations to hold ward committee meetings every Saturday and ensure that no issue is left unresolved.