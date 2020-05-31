COVID-19: Traffic cop who tested positive discharged from hospital

A traffic head constable from Fraser Town who tested positive for Covid-19 was discharged from Victoria Hospital on Saturday after he recovered from the viral disease.

The 35-year-old policeman attached to the Pulakeshi Nagar (Fraser Town) traffic police station has recovered after receiving treatment for 10 days. A swab test at the CV Raman Hospital on May 20 revealed that the head constable was Covid positive.

Police top brass, including Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, Joint Commissioner (Police) B R Ravikanthe Gowda, and Deputy Commissioners of Police M Narayan, Dr Sowmyalatha and Sara Fathima welcomed the constable with a novel gesture by playing the police band for being a Covid warrior. Doctors decided to discharge the constable on Saturday morning after his swab samples tested negative a day before. The city traffic police arranged a grand welcome for him. The head constable thanked the seniors for the welcome.

Officials in his primary and secondary contact list, including a woman colleague he ferried daily from her paying guest accommodation in Hennur, tested negative. “We are very happy that the constable recovered and is back into our family,” DCP Narayan said.

14-day quarantine

A senior official from the Fraser Town traffic police station said the head constable will be in quarantine for another 14 days as a precautionary measure and will be allowed to get back to work later. “He got infected while on duty and sent his family to their native place. He is a real Covid warrior,” the official said.

The constable told the senior officers that he cannot forget the support from the officials, his colleagues and from the entire department. Their moral support helped in his speedy recovery, he said.

The constable was randomly checked for Covid-19 on May 19 and was declared positive on May 22. He had no symptoms like fever, headache, or cold.

‘I doubt I was Covid positive’

“I did not have Covid symptoms. It was a random check,” the constable told DH. “After they admitted me at Victoria Hospital, I was given some antibiotics and other medicines.”

“They did an ECG, blood test and other procedures. My swab was taken after seven days and this morning a doctor told me I tested negative. From the beginning, I had a feeling that I wasn’t Covid positive. Even now, I have the same feeling,” he added.

Expressing happiness over his discharge, the constable said he was on duty in various parts of the police station’s jurisdiction and was not sure where he picked up the infection from. “But I took precautions and sent my wife and children to my native in Chitradurga district. They cried a lot (over my positive result). Now, everyone is relieved,” he said, adding that his senior officers regularly spoke to him over the phone and offered moral support.