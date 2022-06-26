Cultural identity cannot be forced upon anyone, says Sudha Murty

Sudha Murty, author, entrepreneur and philanthropist, believes that cultural identity can never be forced upon anyone who does not feel belonging to it in their own hearts. “Staying true to one’s culture is like a tree trying to weather a storm: if the roots are strong, the tree will be fine, but if they aren’t, there is no point trying to save it anyway,” she said.

In an interaction with schoolchildren at Sapna Book House in Channasandra, the author said both linguistic and cultural identity were personal choices that exist between the individual and society.

“The way a child looks at the world and at culture comes entirely from the model that parents set. Keeping a child grounded and rooted is getting more and more difficult as the world changes. I think raising a child has become the most challenging task for any adult today,” she said.

In a career spanning two decades, Murty has written books for children and adults in both English and Kannada, which have been translated into several other Indian languages. “I essentially think in Kannada and then write in any other language,” she said.

Dwelling on the connection between emotion and the mother tongue, she said, for her, only practical or common sense writing happens in English. “My mind automatically switches to Kannada when there is feeling involved,” she added.

In a Q&A session with children, Murty said she could never have been a writer if she had not spent her life reading. “It may be my opinion, but young children who want to be writers should never publish their work till they grow up. Your world view and your sensibilities are completely altered with maturity. Becoming a good writer requires being a good reader, and in that time, you gain sensitivity, without which you cannot connect to people,” she said.

On the occasion, Murty signed copies of her novels for fans.

As part of the interaction, she had conversations with adults and parents in attendance, responding to questions with quotes from Kannada writers Kuvempu and S L Bhyrappa, along with her trademark no-nonsense wit.

When a member of the audience asked why she had supposedly dropped out of the presidential race, she quipped: “What race? My presence in it only existed on WhatsApp. Please find Kannadiga representation elsewhere, this is not my race

to run.”

Flautist Pravin Godkhindi was present on the occasion.