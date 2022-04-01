Fishkill in Bengaluru's Kothnur lake after sewage enters water body

Sewage entry kills fish in Bengaluru's Kothnur lake

BWSSB officials said the sewage started entering the lake during the night

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 01 2022, 18:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Fishkill in Kothnur lake has once again raised concern over the flow of sewage into the lake situated in JP Nagar 8th Phase.

Activists and residents said that despite several representations, officials have failed to stop the entry of sewage into the lake.

Raghavendra B Pachapur said the lake was transferred from BDA to BBMP about six years ago. "On March 8, the sewage started entering the lake for the first time. Over the last two days, the sewage started entering again, leading to fishkill. Small quantities of sewage has also joined the main waterbody," Pachhapur said.

BWSSB officials said the sewage started entering the lake during the night. "We have pumped out some sewage. However, rest of it has flown into the lake," an official said.

Residents said BBMP spent Rs 95 lakh to develop walking paths and other infrastructure but didn't provide diversion channels.

