Mason electrocuted after being forced into sump

A construction worker died of electrocution after being forced into a sump to clean and remove a defunct water pump, police said.

Pintu Burman, 22, was asked by Ramakanth, the supervisor of an under-construction building in JP Nagar in southern Bengaluru, to get down into the sump, clean a defunct water pump and bring it up. Burman initially refused, saying he does not know how to remove the water pump but Ramakanth forced him into the sump.

But soon after Burman got into the sump, Ramakanth heard his screams and quickly switched off the power. He asked other workers to rush to Burman’s rescue. The workers jumped into the sump and pulled out Burman. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The incident occurred on Monday.

The police have booked Ramakanth and the building owner, Moinuddin Durrani, for criminal negligence causing accidental death.

They said Ramakanth neither provided safety gear to Burman nor did he switch off the power beforehand, which led to the accident.

In another incident, a 46-year-old tiler died after slipping from the tenth floor of an under-construction residential complex on Davis Road, Fraser Town, on Monday.

Kalu, a native of Rajasthan, and other workers were taking marble stone tiles to the top of the building by a makeshift lift. While unloading the tiles on the 10th floor, Kalu lost balance and fell down. Fellow labourers rushed him to the BR Ambedkar Medical College where doctors declared him brought dead.

Based on a complaint, the Pulakeshinagar police have opened a case of criminal negligence against the contractor as well as the building owner.