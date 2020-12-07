Muslim man from Bengaluru donates land for Hanuman temple

A Muslim man from Bengaluru has donated 1.5 guntas of land worth Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 cr for revamping a Hanuman temple, in a striking example of communal amity during times of heightened religious intolerance.

The gesture by H M G Basha, 65, who is into cargo business, has won the hearts of many. A resident of Belathur in Kadugodi, Basha's family owned three acres of land located adjacent to a small Hanuman temple in Valagerepura, Hosakote taluk, Bengaluru Rural district.

Devotees have been worshipping at the temple for over three decades. But Basha noticed that of late they were struggling to find enough space to go around the temple and offer pooja.

“During this time, villagers also decided to renovate the temple but were short of space. Realising the requirement, I offered to donate 1.5 guntas out of the three-acre land by convincing the hesitant villagers,” Basha told DH.

The land is located at a crucial place, with Old Madras Road passing right next to it.

Interestingly, the temple trust had asked only for one cent of the land. But keeping in mind the influx of devotees, Basha was generous and gave 1.5 guntas.

“All my family members agreed to this," Basha said. "Today we live, tomorrow we perish. When uncertainty is lurking in our lives, what will we gain by spreading hatred against each other?"

Basha said what one does "must benefit the society at large", and that was his only intention.

With the gift by Basha, Sri Veeranjaneyaswami Devalaya Seva Trust has embarked on renovating the temple at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

The poster lauding Basha's charity, displayed by villagers beside the main road, has gone viral.