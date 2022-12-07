Nameless project? Solid waste management firm’s tender vague on many counts 

The BSWML has floated a tender to pick a third party consultant for project management for much of the in-house roles that should have been performed by its own officers.

It also fixed unfeasible tender conditions that allowed only one company to participate in the bid.

The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) — carved out of the BBMP to manage solid waste in Bengaluru — had prescribed criteria such as an annual turnover of Rs 100 crore and a workforce of at least 100 full-time professionals (master’s degree in management, environment, and technology engineering) to qualify for the bid.

Documents show that only one firm, London-headquartered Grant Thornton, has made it to the technical round.

The pre-bid meeting held in early November, however, had a good response. Nine potential bidders, including Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (iDECK) and Ernst & Young (EY), took part in that meeting. The firms stayed away from the tender process as BSWML refused to change the tender conditions despite repeated requests.

Tender details

As per the tender, the successful bidder is expected to depute six professionals, including an environment engineer, urban specialist etc. The BSWML has neither disclosed the contract value nor specified any particular project that needs consultancy services. Insiders say the imprecise scope of work has multiple loose ends.

Some of the works mentioned in the tender include institutional development plan (staff, assets), planning and management of projects (technical due diligence, feasibility studies, quality control supervision), management for projects (contracts) and procurement, etc. Some of the roles are basic duties of the officers on payroll and is generally not outsourced.

‘Confusing criteria’

Sandhya Narayan, solid waste management expert, also found it odd that the BSWML should insist accepting bids only from companies with a Rs 100-crore turnover.

“The eligibility criteria are confusing. The BSWML needs a hefty monthly bill to sustain such arrangements. Instead, the company should focus on building in-house professionals,” she said.

R L Parameshwaraiah, chief engineer of BSWML, said the company has the right to fix tender conditions. “We will evaluate the bids and the board will take the final call,” he said.