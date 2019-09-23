New political party launched with focus on city

A political party which claims to have the vision to make Bengaluru a model city and believing in grassroots governance was launched here on Sunday.

The Bengaluru Nava Nirmana Party will fight only the Bengaluru Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections, which will be held in October next year. Speaking at a press conference, N S Mukunda, a member of the party's governing council, said the party would strive for sustainable, inclusive and balanced development of Bengaluru.

He continued: "Bengaluru has been witnessing a rapid deterioration in the overall quality of living with a water crisis, bad roads, poor garbage management, stinking stormwater drains, frothing lakes, etc. And there does not seem to be an end in sight. The existing parties and elected representatives have completely failed us."