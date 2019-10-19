Overcast sky gives way to rain, farmer protest goes on

The overcast sky of the last two days gave way to thundershowers on Friday night, leaving many streets flooded.

The rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds, battered Shivajinagar, HSR Layout, Halasuru, Madiwala, Shanthinagar, Koramangala, Chamarajpet, MG Road, Indiranagar, Basavanagudi and many other parts of the city. Roadside gutters overflowed with dirty water in some areas.

People returning home after work had to take shelter under flyovers and metro structures. An official from the BBMP control room claimed that there wasn’t any casualty or tree fall.

The sudden rainfall failed to break the resolve of farmers from North Karnataka who have been on a sit-in protest at the railway station for the past few days, demanding the implementation of the Mahadayi drinking water project. While some women protesters did take shelter in the railway station, most of them refused to move.

“We are fighting for Mahadayi water. Rain or shine, we will continue,” the protesters said.