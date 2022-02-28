Residents of Muniraju Layout felicitate civic workers

Residents of Muniraju Layout in Gubbalala, Southwest Bengaluru, formed their association on Sunday.

The Spoorthi Welfare Association felicitated municipal workers (pourakarmikas), water supply personnel and post office staff among others.

‘Family Happiness’ kits sponsored by HSBC, Akshaya Patra and Nirantara Access were also distributed to the needy. Each kit contains groceries, medicines, sanitary pads and other essential items.

On the occasion, residents named the locality’s main road after Swami Vivekananda. A cultural programme, a health check-up camp and an ambulance demonstration were also held during the event.

Formed nearly a decade ago, Muniraju Layout has become a vibrant community of 600 people from over 200 families.

The locality has about 20 apartment complexes and 10 independent houses, said Mahadevaswamy, a member of the association. The association aims to help residents with civic and other related issues, he added.

