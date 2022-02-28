Residents of Muniraju Layout felicitate civic workers

Residents of Muniraju Layout felicitate civic workers

Formed nearly a decade ago, Muniraju Layout has become a vibrant community of 600 people from over 200 families

Jahnavi R
Jahnavi R, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 28 2022, 00:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 01:29 ist
Uttarahalli Ward former corporator Hanumanthaiah, along with residents, inaugurates a road named after Swamy Vivekananda at Muniraju Layout, Gubbalala, in Bengaluru on Sunday, February 27, 2022. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Residents of Muniraju Layout in Gubbalala, Southwest Bengaluru, formed their association on Sunday. 

The Spoorthi Welfare Association felicitated municipal workers (pourakarmikas), water supply personnel and post office staff among others.

‘Family Happiness’ kits sponsored by HSBC, Akshaya Patra and Nirantara Access were also distributed to the needy. Each kit contains groceries, medicines, sanitary pads and other essential items. 

On the occasion, residents named the locality’s main road after Swami Vivekananda. A cultural programme, a health check-up camp and an ambulance demonstration were also held during the event. 

Formed nearly a decade ago, Muniraju Layout has become a vibrant community of 600 people from over 200 families.

The locality has about 20 apartment complexes and 10 independent houses, said Mahadevaswamy, a member of the association. The association aims to help residents with civic and other related issues, he added. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Pourakarmikas

What's Brewing

In Pics | European countries that depend on Russian gas

In Pics | European countries that depend on Russian gas

Ukrainian couple rush to marry amid Russian invasion 

Ukrainian couple rush to marry amid Russian invasion 

Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?

Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has an impressive second day

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has an impressive second day

Why we dream about past loves

Why we dream about past loves

Organic wine slowly finding takers

Organic wine slowly finding takers

'Bheemla Nayak' day 2 box office collection report out

'Bheemla Nayak' day 2 box office collection report out

DH Toon | Vladimir Putin deadlier than coronavirus?

DH Toon | Vladimir Putin deadlier than coronavirus?

Gorakhnath Temple: Mutt with political clout

Gorakhnath Temple: Mutt with political clout

Ukraine crisis: Europe's dependence on Russian energy

Ukraine crisis: Europe's dependence on Russian energy

 