'Stakeholders must work together to implement fire safety laws'

Different stakeholders like bureaucrats and citizen movements should come together for proper implementation of fire safety laws, said Sashi Rajamani, a survivor of the 2010 Carlton Towers fire.

“Citizens should be invited to participate in vigilance and governance,” she said, speaking at the 13th Beyond Carlton memorial event, organised by citizens’ group Beyond Carlton. The event is held annually to pay tribute to nine people who had died in the fire.

“Investment is needed in infrastructure and human resources to ensure fire safety, and this has to be inclusive. For example, employers should know whether their fire safety systems will work for employees with disabilities,” Rajamani said.

She suggested measures to create awareness and hold building managements accountable.

Four firemen serving in Bengaluru were recognised for their work in protecting lives and property.

P K Jena, additional chief secretary to Odisha government, said, “The community needs to be empowered to prepare for disasters.” Jena, who had taken the lead to include fire safety in Odisha’s disaster response system, said fire was one of the biggest contributors to deaths in Odisha.

Beyond Carlton has been working with the Odisha government to create a fire safety blueprint for the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.