Lokayukta police seize Rs 6 crore cash from residence of BJP MLA's son in Bengaluru

After arresting Channagiri MLA K Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashanth Kumar MV, a chief accountant in BWSSB have conducted raids on his residence in Dollars Colony, the Lokayukta police seized around Rs 6 crore in cash from his residence. The police also conducted raid on the residence of IAS officer Mahesh M, managing director of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KS&DL) in Banashankari, but nothing much was found at his residence.

According to Lokayukta officials, the raids were conducted late Thursday night and are continuing.

Prashanth was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta police after he accepted a Rs 40 lakh bribe in mStudio on Crescent Road on Thursday evening.

The raids were conducted under the supervision of Dr A Subramanyeswara Rao, Inspector General of Police, and Ashok K V, Superintendent of Police, Lokayukta, Bengaluru.

The total amount seized in the trap and raid is around Rs 8.02 crore as of now. Both Prashanth and his father Madal Virupakshappa, chairman of KS&DL, are accused in the case.

According to sources, the police are going to serve notice to Virupakshappa after completing the raids and are going to question him.

The police are also verifying various documents belonging to the property of Prashanth a nd are also accessing the value of the goldjewellery, silver articles, other household articles, and movable assets.

The police are going to produce before a court Prashanth and four others arrested in the case including his relative Siddesh, his accountant Surendra, and Nikolas and Gangadhar, who had gone to give him Rs 72 lakh when Lokayukta police laid the trap.

Shreyas Kashyap, who runs a private firm supplying raw materials, had filed a complaint with the Lokayukta police. Prashanth had demanded Rs 81 lakh bribe from Kashyap and his partner Murthy. He was caught accepting Rs 40 lakh of the total bribe, which is the 30 per cent commission for a contract for supplying raw materials to KS&DL.

The bribe was demanded to release the purchase order. Prashanth had collected bribes on behalf of his father according to Lokayukta police.