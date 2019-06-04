Man held for sneaking into MEG

The Halasuru police have arrested a 38-year-old man, who was apprehended by defence personnel for sneaking into the headquarters of the Madras Engineer Group and Centre claiming to be military staff on May 21.

The accused, T Velumurugan, was detained by military personnel and handed over to the jurisdictional Halasuru police.

In a complaint to the police, Major Pratik Praful Oka (32) said Velumurugan, wearing PT uniform, claimed he was a military personnel and entered the MEG premises.

After defence personnel picked him up for questioning, they learnt that Velumurugan, claiming to be a military personnel, had promised defence job for a man identified as Ajith Kumar, and had even taken Rs 3,200 from him.

Military personnel from the MEG after conducting their inquiries handed over Velumurugan to the police, who arrested him.

He was later produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.