Meet Bengaluru's mobile doctor who attends to patients in need

A ‘mobile doctor’ has been traversing across the city to treat those in need of medical attention, both Covid and non-Covid, unmindful of the pandemic situation.

Dr Sunil Kumar Hebbi, hailing from the tiny hamlet of Namadapura in Vijayapura district, works on a contract basis with the BBMP Covid clinic by night and serves the needy by the day for free.

Dr Sunil, 37, who graduated from the Bijapur Medical College in 2007, has converted his car into a mobile clinic and stacked up emergency medicines and equipment. Among the equipment were an oxygen cylinder and an ECG machine.

“I know the (pain of) not being able to access health care, having born in a small village,” Dr Sunil told DH.

“My parents and the villagers would travel close to 50 kilometres to reach a primary health centre. This prompted me to start a mobile clinic in Bengaluru as there are many in need of basic and emergency medical service.”

Also read: Amid low testing, govt says Covid-19 has peaked in Bengaluru

The number of people contacting Dr Sunil for medical help, both for Covid-related and non-Covid reasons, has been on the increase. “It would be helpful for us to attend to patients if we get information at least a day ahead or a few hours early,” he said.

Since he is involved in Covid duty, Dr Sunil has packed off his parents to his native village and is living alone. He is on 12-hour night duty at the BBMP clinic, from 8 pm to 8 am. He begins his mobile clinic after barely an hour of rest.

Dr Sunil can be reached at 6363832491 or 9741958428 (WhatsApp).