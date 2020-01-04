Modi visit, protests unleash chaos on Bengaluru roads

Friday was all about frayed nerves as city roads witnessed massive traffic pile-ups following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, coupled with mega protests by Asha workers and those agitating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

There were heavy traffic jams in the north, west and central parts of the city since morning. Vehicles were diverted from Chalukya Circle to GKVK Campus of the University of Agricultural Sciences where Modi had arrived to inaugurate the 107th Indian Science Congress.

Later, Asha workers took out a rally from Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station to the Freedom Park. Next, Chamrajpet MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan led an anti-CAA protest at the Idgah Ground near Mysuru Road. Commuters and office-goers were stranded for hours.

The Modi event was scheduled at 10 am and the PM was to reach the campus via Mekhri Circle through Ballari Road. Police stopped vehicular movement at 9.30 am itself. There were massive jams again on Modi’s return around 11.30. Those headed towards the airport were stuck for hours.

Asha workers also clogged the roads as their rally wound its way from the City railway station to Freedom Park. There were pile-ups on Majestic, Race Course Road, Hudson Circle and KR Circle.

The protest against CAA at Idgah Ground led to blocks at Padarayanapura junction. There was more chaos after the protesters started to leave the venue.