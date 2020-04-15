Motorcyclist on 'joyride' booked for attacking cop

A motorcyclist on a joyride and his two friends allegedly attacked a constable when he stopped them for stepping out.

Constable Shivakumar in his complaint said on April 10 while on duty near the Kempegowda International Airport, around 1.10 pm one Baba Sharif rode his two-wheeler in a rash and negligent manner and tried to hit the barricade and police personnel on duty.

When the police found he did not have a valid pass, they seized his vehicle. He started arguing with the police and called his friend Mudasheer over the phone. Mudasheer came to the spot with another man, assaulted Shivakumar, and all the three fled.

Again on Sunday afternoon around 2 pm, while Shivakumar was on duty, Baba Sharif came out on his two-wheeler at the same place. When stopped by the police at the check post, he showed a pass issued to some other person.

On being questioned, he started abusing Shivakumar. The constable later called head constable at the station, and Hoysala staff rushed to the spot and took him into custody.

It is said Sharif had brought a friend's bike for a jolly ride, and the police seized his pass.

The police have booked all the three under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 419 (cheating by personation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Further investigation is on.