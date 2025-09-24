Navratri 2025: Bengali community in Bengaluru celebrates festival with great fervour; pandal themes on Bhagwad Gita and freedom

<p>Navratri celebrations have gripped the city with the Bengali community in Bengaluru setting up Durga pandals across different locations. These pandals are inspired by themes from religious scriptures and touched with creativity, uplifting the festival spirit. </p><p>Some of the notable organisers that Bengalureans can look for include the pandal by RT Nagar Socio Cultural Trust and the Oikotan Hebbal Durgotsav-2025. </p><p>The Trust reportedly marks its 19th year of Durga Pooja, which will cbe carried out from September 27 to October 2 at Princess Green, Gate No. 9, Palace Grounds. Speaking on the occasion, chief secretary Sanjay Bhattacharjee told <em>PTI</em> that the pandal is set to the theme "Mukti" (Freedom). "Our theme this year reflects liberation from fear, injustice, and spiritual bondage," he said. </p>.Virtual Darshan, e-Sankalpa: Bengalis gear up for muted Durga Puja in Bengaluru.<p>On the other hand, the next go-to Durga Puja spot in the city, Oikotan Hebbal Durgotsav is themed on Srimad Bhagavad Gita. </p><p>Oikotan president Soma Bose mentioned that the decorations at the Green Country Public School on Airport Road, Hebbal are inspired by the holy book. He told the news agency, "In 2025, the pandal theme features the confluence of the power of the divine with the values and teachings enshrined in an iconic scripture - Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. This profound idea will take shape in an unprecedented display of visual splendour never before witnessed in Bengaluru."</p><p>While most others engage in garba and dandiya nights during the nine-day-long festival, the Bengali Durga Pooja is observed from the Shashti (6th day) to Vijaya Dashami (10th day). </p>