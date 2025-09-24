Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP considers Nitish a ‘burden’, I.N.D.I.A. bloc will fulfil ‘Golden Bihar’ dream, says Kharge

Congress chief said Assembly polls in Bihar will “prove to be a milestone” for entire country, as the “countdown for the end of Modi government” will start from the state.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 07:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 07:48 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeCWCBihar AssemblyCWC MeetBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us