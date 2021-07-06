New app enables citizens to map trees in private locations in B'luru

The Karnataka Forest Department has partnered with Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KEONICS) to develop an app that enables citizens to map trees in private areas.

Once details are posted on the app, officials will verify the information and add it to the tree census data of Bengaluru.

Though Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa launched the ‘Namma Bengaluru Tree Census’ app on June 30, it was made available to citizens on Saturday by Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Abhay S Oka.

Forest Department officials said the app was first used to record trees at the high court premises.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru Urban, S S Ravishankar said the app has been designed to collect details like the tree species, measurements and other details along with photographs and location coordinates.

“Besides digitising the (census) process, it will speed up the exercise by allowing the public to contribute. The Forest Department identified about 60,000 trees in the city,” Ravishankar said. “We visited institutions and organisations to collect tree data irrespective of their size.”

The process faced hurdles due to the Covid-induced lockdown. “Many organisations were shut down and we couldn’t conduct the census in such places. Still, we have requested special permission and kept up the pace,” Ravishankar said.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has fallen behind in the task of mapping roadside trees and those in public parks.

“The second Covid wave has stalled the process,” said BBMP’s Deputy Conservator of Forests Ranganathaswamy. “We gave the responsibility of mapping the trees to the Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST), who have now withdrawn their support. We are identifying another organisation to take up the work. Meanwhile, our officials are collecting details.”

The tree census in Bengaluru began last year following orders from the Karnataka High Court. The court asked the process to be completed in three years.