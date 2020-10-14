NIA questions two Congress MLAs in Bengaluru riots case 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials, who have taken up two cases of DJ Halli and KG Halli riots in East Bengaluru, have questioned two congress MLAs, BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan of Chamarajpet constituency and Rizwan Ahmed of Shivaji Nagar constituency.



According to NIA officials, the two MLAs have been asked to appear for questioning if summoned again. Zameer was questioned on Monday while Rizwan was questioned on Tuesday.

Zameer and Rizwan were summoned by the NIA to explain their presence at the riot spot on August 11 and why were seen in many videos talking to locals and police officers.

The MLAs were questioned for over four hours and their statements were taken in writing. They were asked in detail about what they saw on August 11 and about the accused arrested in the case.

The MLAs told NIA officials that they got information about a mob creating a ruckus and they were called by the police and local leaders to control the situation. However, the violence didn't stop and hence they had to leave the spot when situation went out of control. They added that they nothing to with the riots and were not involved in instigating or encouraging the mob.

NIA officials had taken up the investigation of two cases on September 22 under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various other IPC sections, and conducted raids in more than 30 places on September 24. The NIA arrested a key conspirator Sayed Sadiq Ali, 44, who was working as a recovery agent of a private bank. These two cases were earlier investigated by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials. The DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations and the residence of Akanda Srinivas Murthy, MLA of Pulikeshi Nagar constituency were torched by the mob following a derogatory post by Murthy's nephew, Naveen P.