Nothing to worry: BBMP’s safety audit of flyovers

A consultancy firm, engaged by the civic body to assess the safety audit of flyovers and underpasses in Bengaluru, has submitted its report stating that a total of 29 grade separators are structurally sound. The report — while recommending some minor repairs — points out that no flyover or underpass is being regularly maintained.

The BBMP had engaged Infra Support Engineering Consultants Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru-based firm, to take up safety audit of all flyovers and underpasses in the city after a portion of the Sumanahalli flyover developed a hole in November 2019.

The civic body had earmarked Rs 5 crore for the exercise.

The consultant is yet to cover all the grade separators.

Some of the flyovers assessed were: Central Silk Board, Sirsi Circle, Richmond Circle, Yeshwantpur junction, Hebbal, Anand Rao Junction, ITC Circle, Banaswadi main road, Lingarajapuram, Mathikere, RMV Extension, Nayandahalli along ORR and Mysuru Road.

The split flyovers constructed on the ORR such as HSR Layout, Agara, Bellandur, Devarabesanahalli, Boopsandra and Horamavu were also examined. The inspection also covered underpasses located in Madiwala junction, Cunningham Road, Kadubeesanahalli and Rammurthy Nagar.

Some of the common suggestions given in the report include regular maintenance, replacement of expansion joints, disposal of waste and debris being dumped below the flyovers, painting of crash barriers and traffic signboards and lighting facility.

Documents show the consultants examined the foundation, substructure, super-structure, prestressing material, bearings, wearing coat, concrete crash, expansion joints and drainage spouts.

Officials said the report did not have any alarming findings. “All the flyovers and grade separators assessed were structurally stable. Only a few minor works have been suggested, which we will address in the coming days,” a senior BBMP official said.