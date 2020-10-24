Now, waste to be processed at mini transfer stations

In a move that aims to strengthen the decentralisation of waste collection in Bengaluru, the BBMP plans to set up 50 mini transfer stations to process waste and rid the city of black spots.

The transfer stations bring a new regime in that waste collected by auto-tippers and push carts, instead of being loaded into compactor trucks, will be brought to mini transfer stations, which will then process waste from every two wards.

BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta along with Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad inspected the work at MSGP and Radhakrishna ward on Friday.

“Work on 15 stations is ongoing and completed at five places. The transfer stations help in reducing the waste by separating the leachate which will be stored away,” the commissioner said.

This announcement comes a day after the state government approved a new solid waste management (SWM) policy and strategy for segregation of waste at source and 100% door-to-door collection.

The civic body noted that the stations will reduce transfer points and black spots while citizens can directly hand over domestic waste. It will also ensure there is no leakage of garbage residue from compactor trucks. Fewer garbage vehicles will in turn reduce air pollution.