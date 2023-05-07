Nursing student kills self in hostel; family blames roommates

A 21-year-old nursing student allegedly killed herself at her college hostel in northeast Bengaluru following which her family filed a police complaint accusing her four roommates of harassment.

T Jyothi Nelson, a native of Kurattiserry, Kerala, was a third-year BSC (Nursing) student at Karnataka College of Nursing. She stayed in the college hostel in Thirumenahalli near Sampigehalli in Northeast Bengaluru. She was found hanging in her room around 9.45 am on May 3.

A senior police officer said a case of abetment to suicide has been registered at Sampigehalli police station against four girls.

According to the complaint filed by Jyothi's brother Christopher Antony, the family was told that she hanged herself when her roommates were in the college canteen.

Jyothi's family said she was a bright student and topped the class. Her four roommates-cum-classmates were jealous of her. The complaint said they used to tease her and didn't let her study at night.

Jyothi had been complaining about the harassment for six months and her family was considering shifting her to a rented house.

"My daughter had the habit of studying under a blanket using a table lamp at night. Her roommates used to disturb her by playing loud music on their phones," Jyothi's mother said.

While the parents had informed the warden about the harassment, Jyothi asked them not to complain to the management, fearing more trouble.

On May 3, Jyothi remained in the hostel room and told her roommates she was not attending college because she wanted to attend church. She allegedly killed herself when the others were in the canteen.

Her family further alleged that the college management told them and the police that Jyothi was depressed and moody.

"We didn't find any death note. The family has given an audio clip of Jyothi complaining to her mother about her roommates. We will take further action based on the investigation," an officer said.