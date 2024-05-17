Manhunt on for ticketless passenger who stabbed railway employee to death inside train near Belagavi

Belagavi (Karnataka): A manhunt has been launched for a person who fatally stabbed a railway coach attendant and injured three others, including a travelling ticket examiner (TTE), after he was asked to show his ticket on board an express train here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred onboard Chalukya Express train near Londa railway station in this district on Thursday evening.

According to Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang, the passenger picked up an argument with the TTE when he was asked to show his ticket. The accused then pulled out a knife and attacked the staffer.

When the coach attendant intervened, the passenger stabbed him to death. Two others were also injured in the incident. The TTE sustained minor cuts on his hands and they are said to be doing fine now.