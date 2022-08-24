Officer dies in road accident enroute to Nandi Hills

A 26-year-old officer was killed in an accident in the early hours of Sunday in Devanahalli, while his friend is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The victim has been identified as Pratul Sharma, a native of Rajasthan, while his friend is Rajiv Kumar Shaw, a resident of Ramagondanahalli near Whitefield.

Sharma was an IES (Indian Engineering Service) officer in the Indian Railways Store Service. He was earlier posted in West Bengal. Two months ago, he was transferred to Bengaluru and was working at the Yeshwantpur railway station.

According to the Devanahalli traffic police, Sharma was riding a Royal Enfield bearing registration number WB-38-AY-8802. Shaw was riding pillion and the duo was headed towards Nandi Hills.

Sharma jumped a speed-breaker near Doddaballapura junction in Devanahalli around 3.55 am.

Sharma hit an SUV that was heading towards Doddaballapur from Vijayapura. Sharma lost balance, and he and Rajiv fell onto the road.

Unfastened helmets

The duo was wearing helmets, but had not fastened them. Due to the impact of the fall, the helmets came off and both suffered injuries. Sharma is said to have died on the spot.

A motorist who witnessed the accident alerted assistant sub-inspector Mahadevaswamy who rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, an ambulance reached the spot and rushed Rajiv to hospital. Police said Rajiv’s condition is critical.

“Overspeeding and not wearing the helmet properly caused the accident. We have registered the case against both the SUV driver and Sharma. His body was handed over to the family after post-mortem,” a police officer said.