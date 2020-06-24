Officials absent, mayor walks out of meet on lockdown

Officials absent, mayor M Goutham Kumar walks out of meet on lockdown

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS,
  • Jun 24 2020, 01:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2020, 01:18 ist
Mayor M Goutham kumar Inspecting the KR Market and Kalasipalya area sealdown, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Photo/ B H Shivakumar

Mayor M Goutham Kumar on Tuesday walked out of an emergency meeting that was called to discuss the steps to be taken during the lockdown in some areas. Reason? Many officials skipped the meeting. 

Speaking to DH, Kumar said he called the meeting to discuss sealing VV Puram, Siddapura, Chickpete, KR Market and the Kalasipalya market. The mayor said he inspected the area on Tuesday morning and later called for the meeting to discuss what should remain open and what should not. 

But the BBMP commissioner and special commissioners were busy with video-conference meetings and could not turn up, prompting the mayor to cancel the meeting. 

BBMP
Goutham Kumar
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

